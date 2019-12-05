Retired 49ers lineman Cas Banaszek dies at 74

article

Cas Banaszek, an offensive tackle who spent his entire National Football League career with the San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday at age 74, the team announced.

Banaszek was chosen by the 49ers in the first round of the 1967 draft out of Northwestern University.

He played 11 seasons in San Francisco from 1967-77, appearing in 120 games. Banaszek was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 1968.

He is one of 51 players in the 10-Year Club of the 49ers, which honors all players who spent 10-or-more years with the team.

Banaszek was an assistant offensive line coach for the 49ers in 1981, when the team won Super Bowl XVI.

Casimir Joseph Banaszek was a native of Chicago, born on Oct. 24, 1945.

He is survived by his wife, Diann; children, Cas Jr. and Jennifer; brother Ken; and grandchildren Emma, Jane, William and Gabrielle.