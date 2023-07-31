Retired San Jose police captain among 5 dead in Northern California crash

A retired San Jose police captain was among five people killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 5 Saturday.

The crash happened on I-5 near Corning around 12:44 p.m., when a car driving northbound crossed over the center divide and hit a truck pulling a travel trailer, CHP Red Bluff said.

Captain Randall "Randy" Schriefer, of Morgan Hill, died in the collision. He was 52 years old.

San Jose police said the captain served with the city of San Jose with distinction and unwavering commitment for 23 years.

"His tragic and untimely death occurred in a vehicle collision in northern California, leaving a void that will be felt by all who knew and loved him," SJPD said. "As we grieve his passing, let us always remember and honor his life, his legacy, and the indelible impact he left on our community."

In addition to the five dead, one person was majorly injured, according to CHP.