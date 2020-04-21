REUNITED: Missing San Francisco dog found four months later in SoCal

A dog that had been missing for four months was finally reunited with its owner in San Francisco after being recovered in Los Angeles County.

Emilie Talermo launched a search campaign for her 5-year-old Australian Shepherd named Jackson back in December after he vanished.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, on Dec. 14, 2019 at around 9:12 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Cortland Avenue regarding the theft of a dog.

Talermo, 31, told officers that she had left Jackson tied to a bench while she went into a grocery store in the Bernal Heights neighborhood, but when she returned the dog was gone.

Over the course of several months, Talermo pleaded for the public's help in finding Jackson and offered a $7,000 reward for his safe return.

Investigators from the SFPD's Burglary Detail unit examined video footage and followed-up on potential leads when they hit a crucial turning point.

Someone in Los Angeles County reported that they had spotted Jackson, officers said.

That information was used to facilitate key leads in identifying the suspect responsible for stealing Jackson.

On Friday, officers arrested Nicholas Bravo, 27, of Palmdale for felony grand theft. Police said he was already in custody at San Joaquin County Jail for matters unrelated to Jackson’s theft.

Bravo is expected to appear in San Francisco Superior Court this summer.

On Monday, the lead SFPD investigator was notified that Jackson had been surrendered to Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control in Palmdale.

A family friend picked the dog up from the animal shelter and turned him over to officers.

SFPD officers drove Jackson back to San Francisco where he was reunited with Talermo early Tuesday morning.