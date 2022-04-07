Reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in 14-year-old girl's 1994 murder increased to $200,000

article

The murder of a 14-year-old girl in her Castro Valley home in 1994 that rocked the San Francisco Bay Area has gone unsolved for the last 28 years, and a reward fund for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer is now being increased, it was revealed late Thursday afternoon.

The reward is being increased from $100,000 to $200,000, said John Lin, whose daughter, Jenny, was found stabbed to death in her home in Castro Valley between the hours of 5:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on May 27, 1994. Jenny was an eighth-grade student at the time of her killing. There was no apparent reason for her murder nor a motive, and the killer remains at large.

Lin said his daughter was a well-liked, straight-A student. The $100,000 reward was established shortly after her murder.

To continue their commitment to solving the case, Jenny's family and friends have increased the reward amount to $200,000.

Anyone who may remember seeing anyone or anything suspicious around Pineville Circle, Greenville Drive or Villareal Drive in Castro Valley on May 27, 1994, or has information about the murder suspect, is asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Department at (510) 667-3636, or a toll-free hotline for the Jenny Lin Foundation at (855) 4-JENNY-LIN.











