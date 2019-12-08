Ribbon cutting scheduled at two SMART train stations next week

article

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will open two new stations in Marin County with ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Dec. 13 and 14.

The Larkspur Station ceremony is 1 p.m. Dec. 13 followed by festivities and refreshments at the Marin Country Mart at 2257 Larkspur Circle across from the Larkspur Ferry Terminal.

SMART said the opening of the station provides a stress-free way to travel between Sonoma and Marin counties and San Francisco. The 45-mile rail line begins north of Santa Rosa not far from the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport and now ends at the Larkspur Ferry Terminal. The 2-mile extension to Larkspur cost $55.4 million.

The ribbon cutting ceremony at the Novato Downtown Station at Grant and Railroad avenues opens with guest speakers and light refreshments from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday Dec. 14.

SMART also is holding its annual Holiday Express Toy Drive on Dec. 14. To participate, bring an unwrapped toy or gift card to the drop-off at the ribbon cutting event. SMART also will be collecting toys from train riders on Dec. 14.