A man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her two young children in Richmond in 2017 was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Life sentence for brutal killing

What we know:

Lawyer Dushan McBride, 51, received the life sentence from a Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Mary Ann O'Malley for the murder of Rashanda Franklin, a 30-year-old mother of three.

Prosecutors said McBride, who was 43 at the time, ambushed Franklin in a church parking lot as she dropped off two of her children for school. They said he had been stalking and harassing her for weeks after she ended their two-year relationship.

911 call captured her final moments

Dig deeper:

Fearing for her safety, Franklin called 911 as she drove away with her children still in the car.

As both vehicles approached the intersection of 29th Street and Rheem Avenue in Richmond, McBride cut off Franklin’s car, got out, and confronted her.

The 911 recording captured Franklin’s desperate plea:

"I’ve got my kids in the car."

McBride replied, "I ain’t playing with you," before shooting and killing her, prosecutors said.

"While no verdict can bring back a mother taken from her children in such a senseless act of violence, this sentence provides the victim’s family with a measure of justice and accountability," District Attorney Diana Becton said.