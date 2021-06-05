Richmond-based cannabis company selling products to vaccinated customers for one cent

article

A Richmond-based medical cannabis company announced this week that it will offer select product for one cent when customers show their valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

The promotion is an effort to help Contra Costa County further increase its vaccination progress, according to 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center, and is available to anyone who has received at least one vaccine dose.

In particular, 7 Stars hopes to help the county reach underserved areas that may not have equitable access to the vaccine.

To accomplish that goal, 7 Stars has applied to be a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site through the California Department of Public Health.

"We wanted to offer our platform to help the state achieve their goal of immunity against COVID-19," 7 Stars Executive Director Zee Handoush said in a statement. "We saw other local businesses offering vaccine incentives and we wanted to add cannabis to that growing list. We hope other members of the cannabis community will do the same."

Residents who have received at least one vaccine dose are encouraged to visit 7 Stars at 3219 Pierce St. in Richmond to receive their one-cent cannabis products.

Advertisement

Information on the promotion can be found here.