The winner of the District 2 Richmond city council race will be decided Tuesday morning, but not by an election.

The race, which ended in a tie, will be chosen out of a hat by the city clerk.

The unusual tiebreaker became necessary after a recount confirmed that Andrew Butt, the son of the mayor, and Cesar Zepeda both received 1,921 votes in the district 2 council race.

The drawing will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday.