Richmond City Council race ends in tie; winner to be chosen in drawing

The winner of a race for Richmond City Council will be determined by pulling a candidate's name from a bag after the two candidates finished with the same number of votes.

The unusual tiebreaker became necessary after a recount confirmed that Andrew Butt, the son of the mayor, and Cesar Zepeda both received 1,921 votes in the district 2 council race.

The city clerk has invited the candidates to the council's chambers where they will write their names on paper which will be sealed inside an unmarked green envelope, which is then placed inside the city's "voting bag."

Each candidate "will have an opportunity to shake the bag" before Pamela Christian, the city clerk, will pull the winning name from the bag.

County officials are expected to certify on Friday that the vote ended in a tie. The tiebreaker may take place today after that occurs or at another point in the near future.

This method for finding a victor had been set by a city resolution.

The candidates must wear a mask to the tiebreaker and may invite a guest to accompany them to the decisive moment in the 2022 campaign.

Brooks Jarosz contributed to this article.