Richmond firefighters rescue litter of kittens

Richmond firefighters rescued eight, 1-week-old kittens while battling a fire at a homeless encampment Sunday night and they shared their adorable act on social media.

Fire crews were called out to put out a large encampment fire on Fillmore Street, which is when they discovered the litter, which had been "abandoned in the charred rubble," according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188.

The kittens were wet and dirty, but otherwise OK, firefighters said.

Firefighters are now encouraging community members to consider adopting the kittens. Local 188 asks interested owners to contact the Contra Costa County Animal Services for more information. Animal Services’ main line is (925) 608-8400.