Richmond man suspected of arson that killed father, sister, 5-year-old nephew

The Brief A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of setting a fire that killed his father and 5-year-old nephew in Richmond. Family members say a third victim, the suspect's 33-year-old sister, has since died from her injuries, while her 2-year-old daughter remains in critical condition. Police noted the deadly blaze occurred shortly after a separate, unrelated arson fire nearby, for which a female suspect was arrested.



A Richmond family is mourning an unthinkable loss after an intentional house fire left multiple family members dead and others critically injured.

Relative arrested for family's death

What we know:

Family members identify 47-year-old Jose Rivera as the father who was killed in the Richmond house fire.

Police on Wednesday announced that they arrested 32-year-old Sergio Rivera-Vega in connection with the deadly blaze, which broke out around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on 15th Street. Relatives identified two of the victims killed as Rivera-Vega's father, 47-year-old Jose Rivera and his 5-year-old grandson, Andrew – the suspect's nephew.

Family members said a third relative, Rivera-Vega's 33-year-old sister, also died from injuries sustained in the fire, authorities said. She was the mother of Andrew and a 2-year-old girl, Joline, who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police have not yet officially confirmed the mother's death.

Mental health issues

Anselmo Rivera, the brother of the oldest victim, said Rivera-Vega is his nephew and suffers from mental health issues. According to Anselmo, Rivera-Vega had made verbal threats against the family last month.

"My brother was special... a very nice person," Anselmo said. "Anybody who come and asks him for something, he always says yes. I miss him. I feel very bad for him." He added that his brother worked hard in construction to support his family.

Second fire not related

The deadly fire occurred roughly 30 minutes after a separate fire severely damaged a neighboring home. A female suspect was arrested in connection with that incident. Richmond Police Lt. Joseph England emphasized that the two fires are not connected.

"We firmly believe they are two isolated incidents, a coincidence," England said. "One fire started, then a second one based on the evidence we gained. These are isolated incidents."

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the motive for both fires. Both homes have been red-tagged by officials and deemed unlivable.

Rivera-Vega is currently being held at the Richmond Jail on charges of murder and arson with great bodily injury. His bail has been set at $2.5 million.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

The Source: Interview with victims' family members, Richmond Police Department



