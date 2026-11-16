The Brief A 35-year-old Richmond mother and her two young daughters were arrested Sunday after allegedly shoplifting from multiple retailers at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo. Another woman was arrested in the alleged crime spree. According to police, the suspects used a baby stroller carrying a toddler to hide stolen goods from stores including Macy's, H&M, and Foot Locker. The two adult suspects face charges of theft, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of minors, while the children were released to their fathers.



A Richmond mother is facing charges after police said she enlisted her two young daughters to help her steal from retail stores.

Gabriela Benson Bodden, 35, and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, are accused of carrying out thefts at various retailers at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Sunday, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Another woman, 24-year-old Stephanie Guity Solorzano, is also accused of participating.

Theft inside Macy's

What we know:

Police said Bodden hid stolen items in a baby stroller she was pushing, which had a toddler inside, at the Macy's store inside the mall. Loss prevention officers watched the theft unfold via security cameras and saw the two older children placing stolen merchandise into the stroller as well.

Authorities said one of the children even grabbed Macy's shopping bags from behind a counter. The stolen items were then divided and placed into the bags before the group left the store without paying, loading the goods into a parked car in the mall parking lot.

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The arrests

Dig deeper:

Bodden, her children, and Solorzano returned to the mall, where officers caught up with them in front of H&M. Investigators said that H&M and Foot Locker were also among the stores targeted.

When police located the four suspects, officers said they all lied about their names and dates of birth.

The stolen merch

Image 1 of 2 ▼ San Mateo police display the merchandise recovered following a retail theft bust involving a Richmond mother, her two daughters, and a 24-year-old woman.

Aside from recovering property taken from the Hillsdale Mall, police said they also discovered stolen merchandise from the Stanford Shopping Center that came from Lululemon and Alo. Investigators said those items had been stolen earlier the same day.

The adult suspects were arrested on charges of theft, lying to police, conspiracy, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. The children were arrested on charges of retail theft and giving a false identification to police. They were ultimately released to their fathers.

"Your freedom is not worth a temporary benefit or payout. And teaching your kids that it’s OK to steal is not a life lesson they should be learning," the police department said.