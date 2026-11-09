Bay FC goalkeeper named finalist for National Women's Soccer League's top award

The Brief Jordan Silkowitz, who started with Bay FC in the 2025 season, is one of the contenders for the NWSL's goalkeeper of the year honor. Silkowitz, 26, faces Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger and Houston Dash's Jane Campbell for the top goalkeeper award. The winners will be announced live on Nov. 18 at the 2026 NWSL awards on ESPN2.



A Bay FC goalkeeper was one of two dozen finalists named on Monday for the National Women's Soccer League's annual player awards, which will be announced later this month in Washington, D.C.

The soccer league honors players each year in the following categories: most valuable player, defender of the year, goalkeeper of the year, midfielder of the year, rookie of the year and coach of the year.

Goalkeeper of the Year finalist

Local perspective:

Jordan Silkowitz, who started with Bay FC in the 2025 season, is one of the contenders for the NWSL's goalkeeper of the year honor. Fans can vote for their favorite players beginning Monday morning, through Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Silkowitz, 26, faces Gotham FC's Ann-Katrin Berger and Houston Dash's Jane Campbell for the top goalkeeper accolade.

Bay FC head coach Emma Coates said she's happy that Silkowitz is being honored, sharing her performance this year made her the best goalkeeper in the league.

"Her winning mentality and work ethic are second to none, and we’ve seen that translate into world-class performances throughout the year. It’s not just the big saves, but also her distribution, command of her area and decisions under pressure that give the team confidence," Coates said.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Jordan Silkowitz #29 of Bay FC makes a save during the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Bay FC at Snapdragon Stadium on May 03, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Nowak/NWSL via Getty Images)

Silkowitz credited her teammates, family and coaches with helping her in her professional soccer journey.

"Being named a finalist for NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year means so much," she said in a statement. "I’m proud of the work and perseverance it’s taken to get here, but even more grateful for the people I get to share this with. My teammates, coaches and family have been such a big part of my journey. I want to keep growing and give this team everything I have."

Record saves this year

By the numbers:

Silkowitz recorded 115 saves this past season – the second most by a goalkeeper in one season in the league's history.

The finalists were determined in the first round of voting among players, team owners, general managers, media and team coaches.

The final round of voting to determine award winners includes the initial group, plus fan voting.

Awards on Nov. 18

Big picture view:

The winners will be announced live on Nov. 18 at the 2026 NWSL awards on ESPN2. The awards will air at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Bay FC ended the 2026 season 7-6-17.

The NWSL semifinals kick off Saturday between the Washington Spirit and Utah Royals FC.