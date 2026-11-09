New collection of works from elusive artist Banksy makes world premiere at this Bay Area venue

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The Brief A collection of authenticated art by the world-acclaimed anonymous artist Banksy will be on display in the Bay Area. The Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts is hosting The Banksy Art Exhibit. The exhibition will also mark the unveiling of a new underground space at the historic arts center.



A newly curated exhibition featuring works by the elusive and internationally acclaimed anonymous street artist Banksy is making its world debut in Oakland this week.

The Banksy Art Exhibit will open in a newly activated space at the historic Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts.

"Known for his instantly recognizable imagery, sharp wit, and provocative approach to contemporary culture, Banksy has become one of the most widely recognized artists of his generation," The Henry J. shared in a news release. "His work has appeared on building walls, streets, and in galleries around the world."

What we know:

The exhibition will include more than 100 authenticated prints, canvases, and other pieces by Banksy, featuring some of his most iconic works, including "Girl with Balloon," "Flower Thrower," and "Rude Copper."

Producers of the exhibition said visitors will also see lesser-known works by the British artist for a showing that's being described as a "rare opportunity" and promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Banksy collectors

Toronto-based Starvox Entertainment is behind the inaugural display of the traveling exhibition, which will be brought to cities around the world following its debut in Oakland.

"What this show is, is we bring together some of the best collectors in the world. So people who have been collecting Banksy, many of whom buy directly from Banksy and bought in different shows or different places that Banksy has done this throughout his career, starting from very early Christmas parties, that he would do in the mid-90s, and he would sell pieces, to present, where pieces are sold at auction for millions and millions and millions of dollars," explained Starvox founder Corey Ross.

It’s not the first time that Starvox is offering the Bay Area public a chance to see a collection of work by the cultural icon and anti-establishment political activist widely known for the searing and satirical messages and social commentary he delivers through his art.

In 2021, Starvox brought a Banky show to San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts, drawing some 100,000 people during that run.

What to expect

Ross said visitors to the Oakland showing can expect a very different experience.

"This is a completely different Banksy than what we brought to the Palace of Fine Arts," Ross said. "We have a whole room devoted to the potential different theories on who is Banksy. We have a whole room dedicated to probably his most famous stunt, which he sold at auction at Sotheby's — a version of the ‘Girl with the Red Balloon’ — and then shredded it. And so we're bringing that to life in a very interesting way. And as I said, the first place you'll ever be able to see that is here in Oakland. "

Other unique aspects include separate rooms that explore different aspects of the artist and different themes he’s covered in his work.

"There's a room about being counter-establishment. There's a room that follows the theme that he has about rats. There's a room of his identity," Ross shared. "So each room will have its own theme, and then we've picked the pieces around those themes in a very interesting way."

Another room will focus on Banksy’s different reach as an artist.

"There is a room about pieces that he's done on the street and then turned into pieces that he sells to collectors," Ross said. "You'll see the piece, images of the piece as to how it was in the street and then sort of how it's been converted and really commercialized and sold to collectors."

SEE ALSO: BTS lead member behind a special Bay Area showing

He said the exhibition was also designed to offer visitors a behind the scenes look at the artist.

"What it is that Banksy's been doing all of these years, both in terms of the business that he has of creating prints and creating originals that he sells to collectors, but also how these pieces get out on the street, who he is," Ross shared.

‘Finale moment’

And he teased a big highlight of the presentation which he said visitors are expected to be wowed by.

"We've created one sort of finale moment, which will really be quite spectacular around the ‘Girl with the Red Balloon,’ his most famous piece. And it'll be a great photo op and sort of an amazing, interesting new way to see that particular piece," Ross said.

For Banksy connoisseurs and dabblers

The presentation was designed for those who are both intimately familiar with Banksy’s work and those who are only peripherally aware of his art.

"You'll see pieces that you might be quite familiar with if you're a Banksy fan, but there's lots of pieces that will be like, ‘Oh, I didn't realize he did it, or I didn't realize he did it that way. Or I realized that he did on the street in Bristol, but I didn't actually realize that he also did it as a piece and sold it to Angelina Jolie,’" Ross explained.

The backstory:

Since 2018, Starvox has been presenting Banksy collections in shows which have been brought to locations here in the U.S. and around the world.

"Our first project with Banksy was in Toronto," Ross said. "And that in and of itself was both a fascinating project and a big hit. And so since then, we've taken Banksy art around the world, across the U.S. but also to Japan and Taiwan, and really become the guys that do this and that know how to do this."

Dig deeper:

And since Banksy’s identity is unknown, how it’s done is through Starvox’s contacts with collectors of the artist’s work.

"So there's a group of collectors out there, and they buy this art, and you know, ostensibly for commercial purposes, that they expect it to go up in value. But they also sort of really do love the ethos of what Banksy is all about. And so we assemble the group of collectors who are prepared to contribute their art for the public, to have a chance to see it," Ross explained.

He noted that most of these collectors are quite wealthy, so it's not necessarily about the money they make from loaning out their art.

"This is about an opportunity to share the work that they're passionate about that they've been collecting," the Starvox founder said.

'Confidential meetings' to authenticate

Starvox is known for producing immersive art exhibitions. The entertainment group said it has had confidential meetings with the artist’s party as part of the critical element of ensuring the pieces are indeed authentic.

"We did have to have contact along the lines so that we know that all of the collectors that we are working with are authentic," Ross said. "To my knowledge, not in touch directly with Banksy, because no one knows who he is, but with folks who are around him and do things like authenticate the art."

The group, Pest Control Office, is the handler for the anonymous artist and the sole organization authorized to verify the authenticity of his work.

It's widely known that Banksy is not involved in such touring exhibitions and commercial shows of his work.

KTVU reached out to Pest Control Office for comment about the upcoming new exhibition but did not receive a statement by the time of this story's publication.

‘New version and a new approach’

Ross said the show in Oakland was created from what producers have learned from previous Banksy projects over the years and what has resonated with the audience.

"It is a new version and a new approach," Ross explained. "It really tells the story of Banksy, of the collectors that got involved in collecting his work," Ross shared, adding, "The first place you'll ever be able to see that is here in Oakland."

Unveiling of The Henry J. Underground.

It seems very fitting that the premiere of this body of work from the underground artist will also mark the public unveiling of The Henry J. Underground.

The new space is literally underground as it sits in the basement of the event and performing arts venue.

It even has a special entrance, through a private elevator on the back side of The Henry J. on 10th Street.

The area is creatively imagined, adding a new dimension to the historic building, offering "an intimate setting" for art displays.

"In Oakland, art finds its way into unexpected spaces, and The Henry J. Underground gives us a chance to build on that tradition," Terri Trotter, the CEO of The Henry J. Terri said in a news release. "Banksy’s work challenges people to look at places and situations differently, so it’s fitting to experience this provocative show here, a space that has been around for decades but hasn’t been experienced in this way."

A basement space at the historic The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts has been converted to a new art exhibition space known as The Henry J. Underground. (The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts)

Why The Henry J. Underground, why Oakland?

And like the carefully curated exhibition, the producers of the show carefully chose Oakland and this new space as the place to debut the collection.

"We always look for totally unique spaces," Ross said. "The fact that his work has been in so many unusual places around the world kind of inspires us. When we try to do these exhibits, we don't choose the traditional art gallery. We always try to choose something different. So to be in this kind of found space underneath the Kaiser Center that the public really hasn't had access to, it's the tunnels and the basement underneath the building. And to be able to stage the pieces there is really part of what's cool about the project."

Furthermore, the city itself, its community-driven murals and even the bold street art culture of Oakland presented the perfect setting for Starvox to debut this new collection.

"What I like about Oakland is you have great graffiti, you have a great graffiti culture, you had this amazing venue," Ross said, noting that it also helped that he's friends with the person who manages the venue.

"It just seemed like the perfect opportunity. And to do something a little bit different. We could have returned to San Francisco proper, we could've probably returned to the Palace of Fine Arts, but because we're launching a show that's completely a different approach to what we've been doing, it felt like it was right to do it in a different location," Ross shared.

He also highlighted Oakland’s robust brewery scene, saying that was another aspect that fit into the vibe of this new show.

"The whole culture around it is terrific. We're going to have some drinks for the VIPs as well. And so it's more than just an art show. We're hoping that it can become a real scene," Ross said.

That scene is one, he said, that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds.

The conversations that follow

The Starox founder invited folks to come ready to immerse themselves in the pieces. He said the collection will move people and evoke discussions.

"What's really interesting to me about this show is the kind of conversations that sort of come out of it. When you see Banksy's art, which is both beautiful, it’s sort of catchy. The images are kind of sticky. They stick in your mind, which is how they've become so famous," he said. "You can go to the art gallery, and you can see amazing things but to actually have something that you can sink your teeth into and… can talk about."

Tackling the heavy topics with humor

Through his work, Banksy has been known to tackle serious, often divisive and pressing social issues like migration, refugees, surveillance and the police state. His art depicts his strong stance against war, capitalism and hyper-consumerism. But despite the heaviness of the subject matter, Ross recommended people approach the exhibition open to the humor and satire the artist has to offer through his pieces.

"You're living in a country, and perhaps we're living in a world that's kind of divided in two, but the kind of combination of talking about the political, but doing it in a way that can make you smile, I think, is what he brings," Ross said. "So you shouldn't come thinking this is going to be heavy… it’s very topical right now, but it's not heavy. It's going to be funny, and it's going to be fun. And that's really rare."

Upwards of 50,000 visitors expected

Stravox expects the show to be very popular, estimating at least 50,000 people will come out for the experience during its Bay Area stay.

Tickets are on sale now.

The exhibition will be open Wednesday through Sunday, with timed entry every 30 minutes.

Prices vary based on day and time of entrance, with VIP tickets available for about $90 during peak times. An off-peak ticket will cost as low as about $27. Discounted group tickets are also available.

The show runs from Nov. 13 through the holiday season, closing on Jan. 3.

The Banksy Art Exhibit will feature some of the artist's best work along with some of his lesser known pieces. (The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts)

More than 100 works created by the elusive artist Banksy will be featured in a new exhibition at The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts. (The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts)

Collectors from around the world are contributing to the new Art of Banksy Exhibit at The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts in Oakland, Calif. (The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts)

The Banksy Art Exhibit produced by Toronto-based Stratvox Entertainment is scheduled to be in Oakland from Nov. 13, 2026 to Jan 3, 2027. (The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts)

The Henry J. Underground newly-activated space at The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts in Oakland, Calif. (The Henry J. Kaiser Center For The Arts)

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's interview with Starvox Entertainment founder Corey Ross and KTVU's correspondence with Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts Marketing Director Seth Macari, a news release about the show from The Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts, and The Art of Banksy website.



