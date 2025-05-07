Richmond neighborhood on lockdown amid police activity

Authorities locked down a Richmond neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Alert sent to residents

What we know:

The Richmond Police Department issued an alert advising residents near Florida Avenue, South 45th Street, Wall Avenue, and South 47th Street to remain indoors.

"Go inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency," the police department said.

Authorities have not released details about the nature of the incident, but aerial footage showed a SWAT vehicle and a sizable law enforcement presence in the area.