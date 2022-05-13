Expand / Collapse search

Richmond police warn of possible mountain lion sighting

RICHMOND, Calif. - Authorities on Friday warned residents of a possible mountain lion sighting in the Point Richmond neighborhood, police said.

The Richmond Police Department said it received reports of a cougar sighting, but authorities did not specify where exactly.

"We have notified and are working with our partners at the Department of Fish and Wildlife to respond to this situation," the police department said.

Authorities urged residents to be mindful of their surroundings and to consider bringing any pets indoors. 