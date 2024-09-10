The Brief A police report made on Aug. 21 alleges the 17-year-old brought a gun to Stein High School where he was a student. The teen reportedly "417'D" a gun on campus which is a police term for brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon.



The 17-year-old suspect charged in the attempted robbery shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall had allegedly brought a gun to school just a week before the incident, according to a police report.

The unnamed teen allegedly brought the gun to Stein High School in Tracy, an alternative school where he was a student, according to the document from the Tracy Police Department.

The teen's name is redacted from the Aug. 21 police report.

The school district notified police on that day after receiving the information that the teen "417'D" which is a police term for brandishing a firearm or deadly weapon.

It is not immediately clear what actions were taken following the report.

The teen now faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery for the Aug. 31 shooting of Pearsall.

Pearsall, 23, was walking alone to his car shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday after shopping at luxury stores in Union Square when the suspect allegedly saw the NFL player was wearing a Rolex watch. A struggle ensued, and gunfire from the suspect’s firearm struck both Pearsall and the teenager, who was shot in the arm, police said.

The 49ers rookie was shot through the chest at close range, officials said.

He is out of the hospital and is on the mend. He was on the sidelines at the 49ers' season opener at Levi's Stadium on Monday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Pearsall is eager to hit the field although he is currently on the team's non-football injury list. This means he has to wait at least four weeks to play.