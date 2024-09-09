Ricky Pearsall seen at Levi's Stadium ahead of 49ers game

article

49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall is at Levi's Stadium for the team's season opener, nine days after being shot in San Francisco's Union Square.

Our reporter Bailey O'Carroll spotted Pearsall walking the sidelines ahead of kickoff against the New York Jets on Monday evening.

The rookie wide receiver is also celebrating his 24th birthday Monday.

Pearsall would have been suited up for tonight's matchup, but he was placed on the team's non-football injury list after he was shot through the chest in a robbery gone wrong in Union Square on August 31.

Pearsall will not play for at least three more weeks.

Pearsall was seen at practice with the team on Thursday, with a football in hand and mingling with his teammates.

The shooter, only identified as a 17-year-old from Tracy, was charged with attempted murder in addition to assault with a semiautomatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery.

Authorities said the minor tried to rob the 49er of his Rolex and was caught within a minute of the shooting.

According to police, the teen did not target the 23-year-old athlete in Saturday's shooting.

The teen's attorney said he regrets the incident overall and is "very sorry."

"He’s very sorry, genuinely, that this did happen, as is his family," said Bob Dunlap, the minor's public defender.

Dunlap also said his client was also shot by his own gun in his left arm.

Pearsall was released from the hospital the following day.