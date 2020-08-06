Rideshare drivers demand Uber, Lyft reclassify workers as employees

Uber and Lyft are being sued by the state of California for allegedly violating the state's gig law. Both sides on the issue were in court on Thursday and are preparing for a fight in at the polls in November.

The state attorney general's office is trying to force gig-work companies, especially rideshare companies, to comply with AB5.

Uber and Lyft said that up to 90% of their drivers will be laid off if they are forced to make them employees.

Those workers rallied on Thursday saying the companies are taking advantage of drivers. They also spoke out about Proposition 22, which is backed by rideshare companies, saying the proposition will lock in rules that would allow the companies to mistreat drivers.

"They'd create their own ballot measure basically to excuse themselves from laws that apply to everyone else," said Edan Alva, a rideshare driver. "It's kind of like if I tried to form a ballot measure that enabled me to rob people to excuse myself from the criminal, yeah?"

Other drivers spoke out in favor of Prop 22 saying they like the freedom of being an occasional employee and being able to make their own schedule. They said drivers who are pushing to be employees are the minority.

"I think they represent a small minority," said driver Jane Kruger. "Independent polls have demonstrated that the majority of drivers, by a four to one margin, support Prop 22. It gives us the freedom to maintain our independent contractor status."

The court is expected to issue rulings next week on whether the rideshare companies will be allowed to follow the current gig worker laws.

Voters will have their say on Prop 22 in November.