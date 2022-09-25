Rihanna to headline Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on FOX

article

Music superstar and beauty mogul Rihanna is headlining the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on FOX.

The nine-time Grammy winner and actor will take center stage at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 23, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The show will be produced by DPS with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Jesse Collins executive producing. Super Bowl LVII will be sponsored by Apple Music after a decade with Pepsi.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," Jay-Z said in a statement. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May.

In July, Rihanna, 34, was named by Forbes as the youngest self-made female billionaire after hitting the $1.4 billion net worth mark. She’s the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

The news of her Super Bowl performance is sure to upset the horde of Taylor Swift fans who widely speculated hat she’d take center stage for the Super Bowl next year. TMZ reports that Swift turned down an offer to perform.