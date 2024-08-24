Ring of fire, deadly shooting, police pursuit at Vallejo sideshows

The Brief A deadly shooting occurred near a sideshow in Vallejo overnight Spectators lit a ring of fire at the sideshow as drivers raced around As police broke up the first sideshow, a car pursuit occurred



Vallejo was the latest site for chaotic and deadly sideshows as cars did tricks and circled around a literal ring of fire in the early hours of Saturday.

Lasers and drones lit the night sky as more than 20 shots rang out at the first sideshow at Lewis Brown Drive and B.W. Williams Drive intersection.

The sideshow started around midnight and lasted around 45 minutes before police dispersed the crowd. A man was shot and died at the scene.

A yellow tarp covered a body lying in front of a white BMW sedan as authorities examined it. In a video shared with KTVU, the car was seen doing tricks in front of spectators at the sideshow.

It's unclear if the shooting was targeted. Vallejo police did not identify the victim.

At that sideshow, spectators were seen lighting a ring of fire while sideshow drivers drifted around them, according to witnesses.

Additionally, as police broke up the sideshow, a pursuit started with one of the drivers, that ended up in Hercules. Police did not elaborate on the outcome of the pursuit.

One woman who has lived in the neighborhood for 14 years, told KTVU sideshows in the area are nothing new.

"When it first started, it was maybe a couple times a month and then it started being every week then several times a week. It almost happens every day," said Lizz.

Lizz said her and others who live nearby are annoyed and frustrated by the sideshows.

"Have courtesy for the people who live here you wouldn’t like if they did it in your neighborhood," Lizz said.

They did share that at least four people were arrested, and three others cited for the first sideshow, but none of the suspects in custody have been charged with the deadly shooting.

Simultaneously, another shooting occurred in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Street, prompting Vallejo police to request assistance from the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear the status of the Pennsylvania Street shooting victim.

According to police, the sideshow moved to another location, though the second location wasn't immediately made known.

Anyone with information about the shootings and sideshows is asked to contact Det. Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or wesley.pittman@cityofvallejo.net. or Det. Jarrett Toon at (707) 648-5427 or at jarrett.tonn@cityofvallejo.net.

The shooting marks Vallejo's 16th homicide for 2024.