Rising sea levels could submerge hundreds of Marin County homes

Marin County planners say they're already seeing some of the effects of rising sea levels and say many as 600 homes could be underwater before the end of this century.

Stinson Beach is one of the communities most vulnerable to rising ocean waters, according to a new report.

The study shows Calle del Arroyo and Highway 1 would face increased storm flooding if the sea level rises 2 feet, which could happen by 2050.

According to the report, Bolinas Lagoon will be fully underwater by 2099.

This information could help people who live and work there make plans for building sea walls, boardwalks and a new community sewage system.