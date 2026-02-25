Homes in this California county will soon be auctioned with bids as low as $100

The Brief Riverside County has greenlit a massive public auction of 946 tax-defaulted properties, with some minimum bids starting as low as $100. The sale, approved by the Board of Supervisors, targets properties in default for at least five years across the Inland Empire and Coachella Valley. Officials estimate the auction could generate nearly $29 million in revenue to offset unpaid taxes and return parcels to "revenue-generating status."



Riverside County is preparing for one of its most significant real estate events of the year as nearly 1,000 properties head to a public online auction this April.

What we know:

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on January 13 to utilize the online platform Bid4Assets.com for the sale, which runs from April 23 to April 28.

The inventory features a staggering price range: while a large commercial property carries a minimum bid of $4.5 million, at least 24 sites in Lake Elsinore and Wildomar start at just $100. If properties don’t generate enough interest, officials may lower prices below the minimum bid.

These ultra-low prices apply to parcels that failed to attract bids in previous years.

Featured article

How to participate in auction

To participate, bidders must register by April 20 and provide a $5,000 refundable deposit.

Timeline:

January 13, 2026: Board of Supervisors unanimously approves the 2026 tax sale resolution.

February 26, 2026: Registration and deposit window officially opens on Bid4Assets.

April 20, 2026: Final deadline for bidders to submit deposits and complete registration.

April 22, 2026: Last day for current owners to pay back taxes and "redeem" their property to halt the sale.

April 23–28, 2026: The online auction takes place.

What you can do:

Research the Inventory: Potential buyers can view the full list of 946 parcels, ranging from Palm Springs desert retreats to fast-growing lots in Menifee, on the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s website.

Visit Local Libraries: Residents without home internet who wish to bid are encouraged to use public computer terminals at Riverside County Library System branches.

Verify Zoning: Because many $100 parcels have been passed over before, the county urges bidders to investigate zoning restrictions or physical limitations before committing funds.