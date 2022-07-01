Road travel likely at pre-pandemic levels this Independence Day

Nearly 50 million Americans are predicted to travel on the roads this weekend nationwide, which would make this Independence Day weekend the second busiest ever according to AAA. The uptick in travel comes amid high gas prices, and a three-cents per gallon hike in California's gas tax on Friday.

"I guess it’s a hindrance, but I think it’s going to be fine. You know, it is what it is, and it's not going to stop us from having a good time," said Jordan Cohen, who lives in Berkeley and is taking his family to the Oregon Coast on the 4th.

The average price of gas in California is $6.27, the highest in the country according to AAA, and $1.50 more than the national average.

"I go to the mountains fairly regularly, so it’s been interesting to see the cost of that trip rise," said Ted Mcardle from Berkeley, who was also heading on a camping trip over the weekend. "It’s getting to the point where it’s much more of a decision than in was in the past."

For drivers planning to travel over the weekend AAA says it's best to leave early in the morning or late at night to avoid traffic, with the worst time to travel, in the afternoon.