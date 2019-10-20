Roadwork to close ramps along US 101 overnight in Marin County

Overnight closures of on-ramps and connectors along northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County are scheduled next Monday through Friday for electrical and installation work, Caltrans announced.

The Alexander Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 101 will close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The connectors from westbound and eastbound Tiburon Boulevard (state Route 131) to the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The connector from northbound Highway 101 to westbound Tiburon Boulevard will close from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The closures are needed to do electrical work and install loop detectors over the existing roadway.

"As the electrical crew works through the area, residents may notice increased noise from mandatory backup alarms and saw cutting machines," Caltrans said in an announcement.