Roblox cancels awards ceremony in San Francisco due to security risk

A video game awards ceremony set to happen at Fort Mason in San Francisco Saturday night, was canceled.

Roblox made the announcement, saying a potential security risk was discovered.

The gaming platform is used by more than 65 million people around the world, and this was the ninth annual Roblox Innovation Awards.

Fort Mason police were called to talk with a man described as disorderly. He told police he had a gun in his car which authorities confiscated.

It's not clear whether the man made threats against the ceremony.