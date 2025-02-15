article

The Brief The suspect allegedly robbed a Pep Boys employee who was coming back from the bank with money for the store. Police tracked a suspect vehicle to Daly City, where a pursuit began. The car crashed in San Francisco and the suspect was taken into custody.



A 19-year-old Oakland man was arrested in San Francisco on Friday for allegedly robbing a Rohnert Park store employee returning from a bank.

Rohnert Park police officers from the city's Department of Public Safety were called to a Pep Boys auto store on Redwood Drive at about 1 p.m.

Officers were told that an employee coming back from the bank with money for the store had the bank bag ripped from his hands by a man who jumped out of car.

The man allegedly got back into the car and fled.

The victim was not injured, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Police obtained the license plate of the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery and used Flock automatic license plate readers to track the vehicle into Daly City.

Daly City police were notified and located the vehicle. The driver led officers on a pursuit that led into San Francisco city limits, before the vehicle crashed.

Four suspects ran from the car, including the suspect who allegedly grabbed the bank bag, which police said was found inside the car.

Myles Jerel Wilkerson was taken into custody by Daly City police and transferred to Rohnert Park police custody, before being booked into Sonoma County Jail.