Rome jury convicts 2 Bay Area men in slaying of police officer

A jury in Rome has convicted two American friends from the Bay Area in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison.

The jury deliberated more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts late Tuesday against 21-year-pld Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale.

The jury handed them Italy's stiffest sentence.

Elder and Natale-Hjorth were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.