Rome jury convicts 2 Bay Area men in slaying of police officer

Published 
Updated 5 mins ago
World
Associated Press
US citizen Gabriel Natale-Hjorth (C), who is being tried along with another US citizen on murder charges after Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega was killed in July 2019, arrives for a hearing during their trial in Rome, on May 5, 2021.

ROME - A jury in Rome has convicted two American friends from the Bay Area in the 2019 slaying of a police officer in a drug sting gone awry, sentencing them to life in prison.

The jury deliberated more than 12 hours before delivering the verdicts late Tuesday against 21-year-pld Finnegan Lee Elder and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale.

The jury handed them Italy's stiffest sentence.

Elder and Natale-Hjorth were indicted on charges of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.