Rookie San Francisco cop charged in DUI crash released on own recognizance

The now-fired rookie cop charged with driving under the influence in San Francisco and causing a crash has been released on his own recognizance.

Ryan Kwong, 28, was released on Wednesday to his parents.

Criminal charges

What we know:

Kwong faces four counts of driving under the influence causing injury and reckless driving. The charges stem from a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street, according to prosecutors.

Kwong had just graduated from the 284th San Francisco Police Department Academy two days before the crash. The police department has severed ties with Kwong after his arrest.

Kwong, who was off duty at the time of the crash, allegedly slammed his BMW into a Toyota minivan, pushing it into a light pole. Three people in the minivan were injured, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 4.