Expand / Collapse search

Rookie San Francisco cop charged in DUI crash released on own recognizance

By
Published  May 21, 2025 2:06pm PDT
San Francisco Police Department
KTVU FOX 2
Rookie SF cop's job in jeopardy in wake of DUI crash

Rookie SF cop's job in jeopardy in wake of DUI crash

SFPD Officer Ryan Kwong is accused of a DUI crash just two days after his police academy graduation.

SAN FRANCISCO - The now-fired rookie cop charged with driving under the influence in San Francisco and causing a crash has been released on his own recognizance.

Ryan Kwong, 28, was released on Wednesday to his parents.

Criminal charges

What we know:

Kwong faces four counts of driving under the influence causing injury and reckless driving. The charges stem from a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street, according to prosecutors.

Featured

Rookie SFPD officer arrested, several injured in DUI crash
article

Rookie SFPD officer arrested, several injured in DUI crash

Photos of the scene showed a minivan crashed against a lightpole in the center median on Sunset Boulevard, with a heavily damaged sedan nearby.

Kwong had just graduated from the 284th San Francisco Police Department Academy two days before the crash. The police department has severed ties with Kwong after his arrest.

Kwong, who was off duty at the time of the crash, allegedly slammed his BMW into a Toyota minivan, pushing it into a light pole. Three people in the minivan were injured, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

His next court hearing is scheduled for June 4.

The Source: A court hearing held on May 21, 2025.

San Francisco Police Department