Rookie San Francisco cop no longer with department after alleged DUI crash

The Brief Ryan Kwong, 28, is no longer employed with the San Francisco Police Department. Kwong is charged with four counts of DUI causing injury and reckless driving stemming from a crash over the weekend. The crash happened two days after he graduated from the police academy.



A rookie San Francisco police officer arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a crash is no longer employed by the department, officials said Tuesday.

SFPD cuts ties

What we know:

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed it has severed ties with Ryan Kwong, 28, who had graduated from the 284th SFPD Police Academy just two days before the crash.

Kwong has been charged by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office with four counts of driving under the influence causing injury and reckless driving. The charges stem from a crash that occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street, according to prosecutors.

Kwong, who was off duty at the time of the crash, allegedly slammed his BMW into a Toyota minivan, pushing it into a light pole. Three people in the minivan were injured, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Related article

Still behind bars

What's next:

Kwong remains in custody at San Francisco County Jail.

In a statement following the arrest, Police Chief Bill Scott said, "We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case. No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie echoed the sentiment in a statement posted to X.

"Our police officers work hard to keep San Franciscans safe, and we expect them to follow the law on and off duty—no exceptions," he said.