Rookie SFPD officer arrested, several injured in DUI crash

article

The Brief Five people were injured in a crash in the early morning hours on Saturday. One victim suffered life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old San Francisco Police Department officer who "recently entered field training" was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the crash. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and SFPD Chief Bill Scott released statements in the wake of the crash.



A rookie San Francisco Police Department officer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Saturday morning following a crash in the city's Outer Sunset that left four others injured.

SFPD officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Streets on reports of the crash and found the two vehicles at the scene, according to a police department statement.

What we know:

Photos taken at the scene by bystanders showed a minivan crashed against a lightpole in the center median on Sunset Boulevard, with a heavily damaged sedan nearby. Police said three people in the victim vehicle were injured, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, while two people in the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating the crash, police determined that the suspect driver – later identified as 28-year-old Ryan Kwong – was "driving under the influence of alcohol" and placed him under arrest. San Franciso Sheriff's Department jail records confirmed Kwong was booked into jail just before 8:20 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of DUI causing injury and reckless driving.

The SFPD confirmed Kwong was one of 31 officers who were sworn-in by Chief Bill Scott on Thursday, and he had just entered a 16-week field-training program prior to the crash.

What they're saying:

Scott released a statement in the wake of the crash offering condolences to the injured.

"This incident was incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the injured victims," Scott said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case. No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty."

The sentiments were echoed by San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

"My thoughts are with those injured in this incredibly upsetting incident," Lurie said in a statement on X. "Our police officers work hard to keep San Franciscans safe, and we expect them to follow the law on and off duty-no exceptions. Thank you to the officers who responded immediately."

The San Francisco Police Officers Association also offered its sympathies while calling for accountability.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and family of this horrible tragedy, and we pray for the victims’ full recovery," said SFPOA President Tracy McCray in a statement. "There is no excuse for drunk driving, especially for police officers. If the allegations are true, he should be held fully accountable for his actions and the harm he’s caused."

McCray added that the SFPOA does not provide legal representation for allegations that occur when an officer is off duty.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.