Rosemary Orozco’s Cinnamon Apple Bread Pudding Recipe

CINNAMON APPLE BREAD PUDDING WITH ORANGE BOURBON SAUCE:

6 cups croissants, brioche, french bread Day old and cut into 1 inch cubes

2 Granny Smith apples

Peeled and diced

6 eggs

1 cup sugar

3 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

ORANGE BOURBON SAUCE:

1 cup orange juice

2 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup bourbon

1/2 cup heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350°. Butter oven proof dish. Combine eggs, cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and mix well. Add bread and apple slices to egg mixture, let’s soak five minutes until bread absorbs most of the egg mixture. Carefully fill baking dish 7/8 full with batter. Place dish in another larger pan with hot water. Water should go halfway up the side. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until the center of the custard is set. Remove from oven let sit for 15 minutes before serving.

Heat brown sugar and orange juice, simmer for five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add bourbon, cook five minutes. Add cream, cook five minutes.

Serve warm with orange bourbon sauce and whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Serves 8

