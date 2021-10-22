Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore
11
High Surf Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 8:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flash Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 4:00 AM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PDT until SUN 2:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 PM PDT until MON 5:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Rough seas knock 40 shipping containers into Pacific Ocean near Strait of Juan de Fuca

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 22 hours ago
FOX 13 Seattle

Understanding the supply chain

Credible.com’s Dan Roccato talks to FOX 13 Morning News about the supply chain.

NEAH BAY, Wash. - Forty shipping containers are adrift in the Pacific Ocean after rough seas knocked them off of a ship just west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance.

The ship lost the containers around midnight Friday and some of the containers are still floating, the U.S. Coast Guard told FOX 13 News.

container 1

Photos captured from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter show containers in the Pacific Ocean.

The vessel is currently anchored near Victoria, British Columbia, and is taking inventory.

Coast Guard crews are flying over the area to monitor the movement of the containers.

RELATED: Experts advise you shop for holidays now as supply chain disruptions worsen

container-2.jpg

Photos captured from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter show containers in the Pacific Ocean.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram