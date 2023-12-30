Rough surf continues to batter Bay Area coast

Public works crews in Pacifica were called in to plug a void in the city's sea wall created by the relentless surf. Workers from the city said they would be checking on the fix throughout the storm and reassessing the damage afterward.

"There was like a hole, a blowhole coming out, and then you could see the sidewalk already splitting, so I called the city," said Giocanda Egan, who lives across from the ocean barrier.

The city says the decades-old sea barrier is overdue for a replacement and that a plan to fund the project is still coming together.

As the waves overtopped the wall, area streets also became flooded.

"The waves yesterday were like almost 25 feet. Luckily, I’ve been here for a few years, so my son protected my garage, and tried to warn the rest of the people…you could see furniture coming down like a river," said Egan.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood and high surf warning along the Bay Area shoreline through Saturday afternoon. Wind was also a concern. In Pacifica, city officials and neighbors, like Gioconda, warned people not to get too close to the sea.

"I said please get away from there," said Egan. "I’ve seen people drown."

Meantime, in Marin County, an employee at Goodman Building Supply in Mill Valley said the wet weather caused a last minute rush of customers.

"It’s been pretty busy here," said Ricky Allardo of Goodman Building Supply. "A bunch of contractors and guys coming in getting sump pumps, attachments for the hoods, just coming in, basically trying to find whatever they can to get the water out of there."

Outside the hardware store, Chris Von Hellermann stocked up on sand bags for his home.

"On my road I have some waterways that are running into our yard, so I need to redirect the water," said Von Hellerman.

Area highways, roads, and bike paths also become slick too, and at times flooded.

"The rain is coming down, they’re getting more treacherous." said Mike Novotnoy of Mill Valley.

"Yeah on the bike path, they’re pretty flooded," added his daughter, Juliana.