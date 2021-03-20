Royal Caribbean will begin Bahamas cruises for vaccinated passengers in June

Royal Caribbean is bringing another ship back to the seas.

On Friday, the cruise line announced that its ship, Adventure of the Seas, will resume sailing from the Bahamas in June.

Adult passengers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and passengers under the age of 18 will only be allowed onboard if they have a negative coronavirus test result, according to the announcement.

Crew members will also be vaccinated, the cruise line said.

The seven-night cruises aboard Adventure of the Seas will set sail from Nassau, Bahamas, and will visit Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay island, Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico, according to the announcement.

The cruises will begin on June 12 and will run through August. Tickets for the cruises will be available starting on March 24.

"We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely," Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean’s president and CEO, said in a statement. "The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice."

"As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time," Bayley added.

According to the announcement, Royal Caribbean is working with the Healthy Sail Panel, the Royal Caribbean Group’s Head of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer, local government and health authorities to develop "comprehensive, multilayered health and safety measures."

The cruise line will release more details on those protocols "at a later date," the announcement said.

"Vacationers can rest assured their well-being and that of the crew members and communities visited are Royal Caribbean’s top priorities," the cruise line said in its announcement.

Not only will passengers have to be fully vaccinated to cruise aboard Adventure of the Seas, they will also have to abide by The Bahamas’ travel requirements, which could include receiving a negative PCR test before arriving and filling out the country’s travel entry forms, Royal Caribbean said.

Earlier this month, the cruise line suspended numerous sailings through May 31. However, Royal Caribbean has been able to operate three- and four-night "ocean getaway" trips from Singapore with no stops abroad its Quantum of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean is also set to resume journeys aboard its Spectrum of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas out of China next month, as well as "fully vaccinated" cruises aboard its Odyssey of the Seas from Israel to the Greek Isles and Cyprus starting in May, Fox News previously reported.

FOX News' James Leggate contributed to this report.

