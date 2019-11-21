Rumor of threat at Saint Mary's College 'false,' police say

article

The Moraga Police Department dispelled a rumor of an alleged threat directed at Saint Mary's College on Thursday.

The department sent out a nixle alert around 2:05 p.m. saying the rumor was false and the Moraga campus was safe.

"There is a rumor of a threat at St. Mary's College. This is false...Moraga Police are on campus and all is well," the department said.

According to a message from the college, the rumor started after a social media post from a person showing a photo of the college then a separate photo of a firearm. However, the university confirmed there is no direct threat to the college.