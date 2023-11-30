Expand / Collapse search

Run DMC co-founder lights up Warriors' Thrive City celebration

Run DMC co-founder Darryl McDaniels at Warriors' holiday celebration in San Francisco talks with KTVU before his performance. He reflects on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the importance of hip-hop in bringing people together and breaking barriers.

SAN FRANCISCO - Hip-hop legend Darryl McDaniels, an original member and co-founder of Run DMC, fired up the crowd in San Francisco Wednesday at the Warriors' holiday tree-lighting ceremony. 

He spoke with KTVU before the performance about being a pioneer in the hip-hop genre as it marks its 50th anniversary.

"I've been involved with hip-hop for 40 of the 50 years. But, that's another thing, the Bay Area always had a special place of inspiration and motivation for hip-hop," said McDaniels. 

He said he is performing with the senior and junior dancers from the Warriors, which is a way to break down generation gaps. 

Click the play button to watch the entire interview. 