Runaway sheep briefly shuts down Oakland highway

article

A loose sheep took officers on a wild chase through Oakland Friday morning.

A call came in around 7:20 a.m. to report an animal running in the northbound lanes of Highway 13. But when California Highway Patrol officers arrived they could not find anything.

About 40 minutes later, officers spotted a sheep on Interstate 580 near High Street. Using traffic breaks, they shut down the highway in an attempt to corral the animal but it took off running.

The sheep made its way along the highway down to 35th Avenue and then back to High Street.

Officers lost the animal for a moment but were eventually able to get it to run off the highway.

The sheep ran into a church parking lot near Virginia Avenue where Animal Control Officers were able to lure it in.

Advertisement

A CHP officer sustained a minor injury to his hand as he attempted to stop the rowdy animal.