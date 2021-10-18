SF State scholarships will be awarded to vaccinated teens

San Francisco State University officials announced Monday a new scholarship incentive to help get some of the youngest in the community vaccinated.

Ten teens who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be awarded a full scholarship.

That’s worth nearly $30,000 at current prices, or $7,444 a year, for students who would otherwise pay out of pocket, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Applicants who qualify for federal Pell Grants and state Cal Grants will also go for free and won’t have to pay the difference if they win.

Winners whose tuition and fees are fully covered by grants will get an additional $2,000 a year.

The scholarship prizes will be chosen by lottery to residents who live in San Francisco and are between 12 and 17 years old.

Those who are 18 now but received their shots when they were 17 are also eligible.

Over the summer, 15 vaccinated Californians became $50,000 richer after the "Vax for the Win" lottery game, which also encouraged more people to get inoculated against the deadly virus.