Sacramento television news station hit by gunfire, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The building of a television news station in Sacramento was struck by gunfire Friday afternoon, police confirmed.
The shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m. at ABC10, a local station in Sacramento located on the 400 block of Broadway.
No one was injured, according to Sacramento police.
ABC10 is a local ABC affiliate owned by Tegna, a broadcast media company recently acquired by Nexstar Media Group.
Tegna owns 64 news stations across 51 markets, according to the Associated Press.
The Sacramento station is an affiliate of ABC7 in San Francisco.
