Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
11
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Sacramento area flooding death toll rises

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Sacramento County
KTVU FOX 2

Sacramento flooding death toll rises

The bodies of two women were discovered in the Sacramento area, bringing the region's death toll from flooding to three from a storm on New Year's Eve.

The bodies of two women were discovered as additional victims of flooding in the Sacramento area from a storm on New Year's Eve.

That increases the death toll from flooding to three. 

One of the victims was a woman found in a field east of Highway 99 by California Highway Patrol officers. The CHP was towing cars that were abandoned amid deep water from the swollen Cosumnes and the Mokelumne Rivers. The police believe the woman had been traveling in such a car.

She was identified as 57-year-old Mei Keng Lam of San Leandro, KCRA reported.

Another woman was found in a submerged car elsewhere, according to KCRA.

A deceased man had previously been found in a submerged car near Highway 99.