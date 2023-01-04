The bodies of two women were discovered as additional victims of flooding in the Sacramento area from a storm on New Year's Eve.

That increases the death toll from flooding to three.

One of the victims was a woman found in a field east of Highway 99 by California Highway Patrol officers. The CHP was towing cars that were abandoned amid deep water from the swollen Cosumnes and the Mokelumne Rivers. The police believe the woman had been traveling in such a car.

She was identified as 57-year-old Mei Keng Lam of San Leandro, KCRA reported.

Another woman was found in a submerged car elsewhere, according to KCRA.

A deceased man had previously been found in a submerged car near Highway 99.