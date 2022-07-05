Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday.

The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting.

Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star from Inderkum High School and Boise State University. He had returned to coach at the high school after college and last year started a staffing company, KCRA3 reported.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, told the Bee that her son was killed leaving the Mix nightclub, and she doesn’t believe he was targeted.

"He’s never been in the streets or anything, he doesn’t have that kind of background," she said, adding he was looking forward to celebrating the July 4 holiday with his 4-year-old son. "You just would never think that someone like him would be murdered. He just doesn’t fit a profile of a troublemaker or anything like that."

She added: "I can’t explain how devastating this is right now."

Police Chief Kathy Lester released very little information about the shooting and asked witnesses to come forward with any additional information and to submit possible video.

This is at least the second deadly shooting in this area in roughly three months.