Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Bracing for 'Bomb Cyclone': Safe driving tips as California braces for heavy rain

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 6:14PM
Southern California prepares for heavy rains as bomb cyclone bears down on California

Flash floods, mud flows and debris flows are all risks in areas like Duarte as a dangerous storm approaches California.

As if driving in Los Angeles wasn't already challenging enough – Now, California is bracing for a "bomb cyclone" that is expected to deliver heavy rain and possible flooding.

With the heavy rain and possible flooding in mind, it's a reminder to consider staying at home Wednesday night and – if possible – avoid the roads through late Thursday afternoon. Los Angeles County is expected to see heavy rain from midnight to Thursday, 6 a.m. The area is expected to deal with very heavy rain from Thursday, 6 a.m. to noon.

But for those who don't have that options, officials across Southern California shared tips on how you can travel safely in soggy conditions.

DRIVING IN THE RAIN?

On Wednesday, officials with the city of Chino Hills shared safety tips on driving in the rain.

Here are some of the tips they shared:

  • Never cross through water that is covering the road
  • Check your tires and wipers – make sure they are in good condition
  • Slow down when driving in adverse weather
  • Find alternate routes if possible 
  • Leave a few car lengths between you and the car in front of you
  • Turn on your lights
  • Stay in the center lanes – Puddles typically form on the shoulder and the median
  • Avoid suddenly stepping hard on the gas pedal or suddenly braking
The Inland Empire is expected to see gusts of up to 30 mph overnight with 70% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

If you are driving and encounter a traffic signal that is not working, always treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. The Los Angeles Fire Department released a few safety tips. 

  • "No signal lights" should be treated as a 4-way stop. 
  • "Flashing red lights" should be treated as a stop sign. 
  • "Flashing yellow lights" drivers should proceed with caution.

DRIVING IN SNOW?

For those facing winter weather, officials with the city of Big Bear Lake offered the following set of advice:

  • Keep tire chains and cables in your vehicle
  • Practice putting on tire chains
  • Consider utilizing Mountain Transit's free trolley service
  • Avoid lake ice
