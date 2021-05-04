Sal Castaneda’s Hibiscus Margarita Recipe

article

This recent tradition of sipping Hibiscus margaritas started with a family trip to Puerto Vallarta where the bartender made batches of these for us on a hot day. When I got home I took his recipe and started pleasing my family and friends with it. It’s basically a traditional margarita with Hibiscus flower syrup added to give the margarita a deep purple color and an exotic taste. You can find dried Hibiscus flowers at tea shops or at Mexican food stores.

Hibiscus Margarita

Ingredients

2 ounces of Tequila (I use silver Tequila)

1/2 ounce of Cointreau or triple sec

1 ounce of hibiscus syrup (see recipe below)

1/2 of fresh lime juice

Directions

The recipe is simple. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Pour into a "rocks" margarita glass rimmed with salt or Tahini (optional). Garnish with a fresh lime wedge. If you find the recipe is too sweet just lessen the amount of syrup by a little to suit your taste.

Hibiscus syrup

Ingredients

2 cups of dried hibiscus flowers

4 cups of water

2 cups of cane sugar

Lemon zest (optional)



Directions

Combine ingredients in small pot or sauce pan and bring to a boil then simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain the mixture into a glass container and let cool in the refrigerator.