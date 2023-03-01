Salesforce pays Matthew McConaughey more than $10M: Report

Actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly being paid millions of dollars by San Francisco based Salesforce.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Salesforce is paying McConaughey more than $10 million to serve as the company's creative advisor and TV consultant.

The report said the star's paycheck was so large it needed approval from the company's compensation committee.

McConaughey made an appearance during last year's Dreamforce, the company's annual convention.

Salesforce recently laid off 8,000 employees, saying they hired too many when things were looking good during the pandemic.