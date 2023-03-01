Expand / Collapse search

Salesforce pays Matthew McConaughey more than $10M: Report

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

Movie star Matthew McConaughey is reportedly being paid by Salesforce in San Francisco, according to The Wall Street Journal. McConaughey made more than $10 million as the company's creative advisor and TV consultant.

The report said the star's paycheck was so large it needed approval from the company's compensation committee.

McConaughey made an appearance during last year's Dreamforce, the company's annual convention.

Salesforce recently laid off 8,000 employees, saying they hired too many when things were looking good during the pandemic.