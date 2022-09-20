Dreamforce 2022 underway in San Francisco

Dreamforce is underway in San Francisco and 40,000 conventioneers have flooded into the city. Howard Street between 3rd and 4th Streets has been shut down, and converted into what looks like a national park to welcome the attendees for Dreamforce 2022.

After two years of virtual and small conventions due to the pandemic, Dreamforce is back. Attendees have returned to learn about the latest offerings from the business tech company Salesforce, the company highlighting Genie, the newest addition to its customer relationship management, or CRM, tool Customer 360.

"Yes, it's a new day for customer magic, yes it's the next generation of CRM, yes it's all about the future," said Salesforce CEO, Marc Benioff. "But, the most important thing is that we're all back together as Trailblazers."

The city's hospitality industry has said Dreamforce carries added significance this year, since other conventions will be watching closely, and deciding if San Francisco is the place to hold their own conventions.

While Service Employees International Union held a rally at one of the entrances to the conference, San Francisco police kept a watchful eye on the convention center and surrounding areas. "We want to make sure that people come to San Francisco and leave having enjoyed being here and feel like they were safe while they were here," said Tim Falvey from San Francisco's Police Department.

Terease Baker-Bell from Nashville used to live in San Francisco, and Dreamforce this year means returning to the city she once knew. She says she's seen improvements since she moved away. "When I came back to visit I was shocked at how clean the city was," said Baker-Bell. "I lived here many years ago back in the dot-com era. A lot of homelessness a lot of trash and it was just so clean everywhere, I couldn't believe it."

Josh Cruse is from Mississippi and says so far the city has shown its best sides, and he'd consider coming back again on his own. "One of my favorite things to do is fish, and I'd love to come back and visit and just fish in the Bay," said Cruse.

While there is an influx of thousands of people here in San Francisco, there are another estimated 150,000 participating online. Dreamforce runs through Thursday.

