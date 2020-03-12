Salesforce to donate to coronavirus, will pay hourly employees and interns

Salesforce founder Marc Benioff announced on Wednesday that his company is donating $1 million to the UCSF coronavirus response fund and another $500,000 to the CDD emergency response fund.

His San Francisco company is also matching donations by its employees.

Benioff said he will pay all of its hourly service providers and interns if they need to stay home sick.

