Salinas-based 'Murder Squad' members sentenced in 3-year killing spree

Five members of the self-proclaimed "Murder Squad" crew were sentenced to a combined total of 161 years in prison for their parts in dozens of shootings, both fatal and nonfatal, racketeering, and other convictions in Salinas, over the course of three years, the Department of Justice reported.

The Murder Squad, affiliated with the Norteño street gang, took out over a dozen "hunts" between 2015-18 where they would track down and shoot Salinas residents who appeared to be rival gang members for "reasons as vague as they were Hispanic, bald, or wearing blue," the DOJ reported.

At least 11 people were killed during the hunts and another 17 injured, federal officials said. Additionally, officials said that most of the victims in the hunts weren't rival gang members, and some weren't the intended target regardless but were hit in the crossfire.

"The ‘Murder Squad’ killed for sport, terrorizing the city of Salinas and forever altering the lives of so many innocent members of our community," U.S. Attorney Ramsey said.

In these murders, the gang members used military-style tactics, traveling in a convoy of vehicles with designated shooter and security/spotter vehicles.

They would coordinate by having the security/spotter car follow behind the shooter car, distracting or intercepting law enforcement while letting the shooters escape, federal officials said.

Additionally, multiple murders would happen when the squad gathered at someone's house to memorialize a deceased loved one and would go "hunting" to commemorate their loved one or to "lift their spirits." Every "body" would increase a squad member's status and prestige within the gang, according to federal officials.

Siaki Tavale and Anthony Valdez, both 27 years old, were sentenced to 41 and 31 years in prison, respectively.

Other sentences include John Magat, 37, sentenced to 37 years, Anelu Tavale, 28, sentenced to 27 years, and Mark Anthony Garcia, 33, sentenced to 25 years in prison.

All members of the squad were also sentenced to five years of supervised release after their prison terms.