Salons, barbershops and gyms get permission to soon open in San Francisco

Hair and nail salons, barbershops and gyms will be able to open for outdoor business in San Francisco next week.

Mayor London Breed announced the change Friday as the city attempts to once again emerge from stringent coronavirus restrictions.

Salons and gyms, which have been closed for almost six months may reopen on September 1, Breed said.

"Being closed for 6 months has taken a toll," Breed said. "Our small businesses are hurting, they need us now more than ever."

The announcement came shortly before Gov. Newsom announced an overhaul of the state's reopening process that now places counties on a 4-tier color-coded system for tracking progress against the virus.

Under Newsom's rules, hair salons and barbershops could reopen indoors, but some areas may have rules that are tighter than what the state sets.

The timing by Breed also coincided with the day that Alameda and Contra Costa counties beginning to allow some businesses to reopen too.