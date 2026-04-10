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Home of Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, hit with Molotov cocktail

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Published  April 10, 2026 10:36am PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2
FILE - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the OpenAI DevDay event on Nov. 6, 2023, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) article

FILE - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the OpenAI DevDay event on Nov. 6, 2023, in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Police say firefighters were called to the home near Jones and Leavenworth streets in San Francisco just before 4 a.m. Friday for a fire.
    • According to SFPD, the fire had "self-extinguished" by the time they had arrived, though officers found evidence of an incendiary device.
    • It's unclear if Altman was home at the time.

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a fire caused by a Molotov cocktail overnight Friday at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, authorities and the company confirmed. 

According to OpenAI, the suspect also made threats to the company's San Francisco headquarters. 

Fire at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home caused by incendiary device

What we know:

Police say firefighters were called to the home near Jones and Leavenworth streets just before 4 a.m. Friday for a fire.

The fire occurred at an exterior gate of the home.

According to SFPD, the fire had "self-extinguished" by the time they had arrived, though officers found evidence of an incendiary device.

It's unclear if Altman was home at the time.

"We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," OpenAI said in a statement. 

Police say the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Altman purchased his San Francisco home in 2020, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Threat to burn OpenAI headquarters in San Francisco

Dig deeper:

After throwing the Molotov cocktail at the home, police say the suspect then fled on foot. 

A short while later, just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a business on the 1400 block of 3rd street, where a suspect was threatening to burn down the building. 

Police say they identified the 3rd Street suspect as the same person who was at the home the hour before. 

The suspect, only identified as a 20-year-old man, was then taken into custody. 

Police say charges are still pending.

OpenAI is headquartered in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood at 1455 3rd Street.

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The Source: San Francisco Police Department and OpenAI

San FranciscoCrime and Public Safety